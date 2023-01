Is Lattice Semiconductor Stock a Hot Buy for 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bigger and more diversified is not always better. Intel's sprawling chip empire has proven that true in recent years as it has ceded market share to competitors like AMD on multiple fronts. The latest battle line? FPGA chips (field programmable gate arrays), a market AMD entered with a splash when it acquired FPGA leader Xilinx in February 2022. But a small and laser-focused peer is making waves in this battle: Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC). The small FPGA chip designer has been hot, up 46% in the last trailing-one-year stretch, as demand for its products races higher thanks to data centers, 5G mobile networks, automotive tech, and more.With that said, here's a closer look at whether Lattice Semiconductor stock is still buy-worthy in 2023.Continue reading