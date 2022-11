Is Lemonade a Future 10-Bagger or Should You Stay Away?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Insurance disruptor Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) clearly has a happy customer base and management is doing a good job of growing the business. However, the company continues to burn through cash and its path to profitability remains unclear. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses Lemonade's latest results, the company's long-term potential, and the unanswered questions investors should be concerned about.*Stock prices in this video are as of midday on Nov. 14, 2022. This video was published on Nov. 14, 2022. Continue reading