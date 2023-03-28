|
28.03.2023 13:30:00
Is Lemonade Stock a Buy?
Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) burst onto the public markets with a splash in July 2020, seeing its stock price skyrocket 164% in the first six months or so of trading. Besides the general love affair that investors had with fintech companies around that time, Lemonade's innovative business model was viewed by many as a major potential disruptor within the massive insurance industry. But now the tables have turned. Lemonade shares are down a heart-stopping 93% since their all-time high more than two years ago. And daring investors are now mulling a potential opportunity: Is this beaten-down growth stock a buy right now? Let's take a closer look. The hype around Lemonade wasn't surprising, given the company's use of artificial intelligence to provide a better experience for its current and prospective policyholders. Customers looking for renters, home, auto, pet, or life insurance can get a policy in as little as 90 seconds. And policy holders can have a claim approved and paid out in three minutes. The goal for Lemonade was to make the entire process as user-friendly as possible. In fact, the company claims it has a net promoter score -- a measure of consumer satisfaction and support -- on par with some top consumer brands like Apple and Tesla. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
