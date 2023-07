Is Lemonade Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As artificial intelligence (AI) has developed into a trendy topic on Wall Street, investors are clamoring to find ways to gain exposure to this new technology in their portfolios. While some businesses are scrambling to become associated with AI to boost their share prices, others were working on this tech long before 2023. Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is one such company. Its entire business model is based on using AI and data to underwrite and service insurance policies. But the stock has disappointed shareholders, and it's down 90% from its all-time high (as of July 11).Should investors buy Lemonade stock on the dip right now? Let's consider both the bull and bear arguments for this fintech specialist. Continue reading