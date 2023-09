Is Lemonade Stock a Buy?

Shareholders of insurance company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) are no strangers to volatility. The stock's price has fluctuated between $10 and $25 per share over the past year and once traded for more than $183 at one point in 2021.Why the volatility? Perhaps Lemonade is misunderstood. It's a business that uses technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) to turn the traditional insurance model on its head. Its chatbots do away with insurance agents and conduct business through a smartphone app.Lemonade is a new competitor trying to carve out its place in a massive and ruthlessly competitive industry full of long-standing incumbents. Despite the challenges, there is enough promise to remain interested in the stock, which could have some big-time upside if all goes to plan.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel