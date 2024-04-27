|
Is Lucid a Chinese Company?
It's not only questions about its financials that are at the top of prospective Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) investors' minds. Many are also curious as to whether Lucid is a Chinese company or not.There are a variety of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers based in China, after all, and demand for EVs in the country remains strong, so it's certainly a worthy consideration if Lucid is a Chinese company. Alternately, investors may want to emphasize U.S. stocks in their portfolios.Lucid's origin story begins in California, where it was founded in 2007 with the original name Atieva. Since it's neither headquartered in China nor predominantly owned by Chinese organizations, it's clear that Lucid is not a Chinese company.
