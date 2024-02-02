02.02.2024 11:18:08

Is Lucid Crafting An Exclusive Security Vehicle For Saudi Police? What Online Leaks Reveal

Luxury automaker Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) is to launch a dedicated security vehicle for the Saudi Arabian police force, if online murmurs are to be believed, in an initiative that could deepen the company’s already significant ties with the Kingdom.What Happened: As per Drive Tesla, Lucid, of which the Saudi Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund owns over 60%, will soon roll out a security vehicle specifically for the Saudi police. The report was based on a couple of social media posts seen on Reddit and Twitter. Lucid did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.The rumors come close on the heels of Lucid’s new manufacturing unit, AMP-2, in Saudi Arabia, which reassembles Air sedans initially constructed at AMP-1 in Arizona.The Lucid Air is also reportedly set to join the Kingdom’s police force. While Lucid has not officially announced the venture, it intends to launch its police car at the World Defense Show in Riyadh, starting on Feb. 4.See ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga

