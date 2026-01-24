NOW Aktie

NOW für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.01.2026 22:11:00

Is Lucid Group Stock a Buy Now -- or an Easy "No" for 2026?​

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) stock continues to be highly volatile early in 2026's trading. The electric vehicle (EV) company's share price is up roughly 8% year to date as of this writing, thanks to a recent rally spurred by news that Rockwell Automation's software will be used to support Lucid's manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia. However, the stock is still down 2% from its peak in 2026.Meanwhile, the company's share price is down 60% over the last year and 98% from its lifetime high. Could Lucid stock be revving up for an incredible rebound in 2026?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lucid

mehr Nachrichten