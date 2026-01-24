NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
24.01.2026 22:11:00
Is Lucid Group Stock a Buy Now -- or an Easy "No" for 2026?
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) stock continues to be highly volatile early in 2026's trading. The electric vehicle (EV) company's share price is up roughly 8% year to date as of this writing, thanks to a recent rally spurred by news that Rockwell Automation's software will be used to support Lucid's manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia. However, the stock is still down 2% from its peak in 2026.Meanwhile, the company's share price is down 60% over the last year and 98% from its lifetime high. Could Lucid stock be revving up for an incredible rebound in 2026?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
