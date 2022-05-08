|
08.05.2022 16:48:00
Is Lucid Group Stock a Buy Now?
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) posted its first-quarter earnings report on May 5. The electric vehicle (EV) maker generated $57.7 million in revenue from 360 vehicle deliveries, which beat analysts' expectations by $2.1 million. It only generated $330,000 in revenues in the prior-year quarter, which ended before it started its first shipments last October.Lucid's operating loss widened from $298.8 million to $597.5 million, but its net loss narrowed from $2.92 billion (including a $2.17 billion payment related to its preferred stock) to $81.3 million. That trickled down to a net loss of $0.05 per share, which beat analysts' estimates by $0.29.Lucid's headline numbers looked decent, but its stock stumbled following the report and remains down more than 50% this year. Should investors accumulate some shares of this fledgling EV maker in this difficult market?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
