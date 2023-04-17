|
Is Lucid Group Stock a Buy Now?
Lucid Group's (NASDAQ: LCID) stock fell 6% during after hours trading on April 13 following a disappointing production update. For the first quarter of 2023, the electric-vehicle maker produced 2,314 vehicles and delivered 1,406 vehicles -- which declined sequentially from its 3,493 vehicles produced and 1,932 vehicles delivered in the fourth quarter.Before Lucid went public by merging with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in 2021, it claimed it could produce 20,000 vehicles in 2022 and 49,000 vehicles in 2023. But it produced only 7,180 vehicles in 2022, and it expects to manufacture 10,000-14,000 vehicles in 2023. Its underwhelming first-quarter production update suggests it will need to significantly accelerate its production throughout the rest of the year to reach that goal. Image source: Lucid.Continue reading
