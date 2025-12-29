Lucid Aktie

Lucid für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.12.2025 11:00:00

Is Lucid Group Stock Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire?

Investors who miss out on a huge investment opportunity often look for similar companies that have the potential to do well, too. That's exactly the story in the electric vehicle space, with Tesla being the huge missed opportunity and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) being a similar company with potential. Only potential isn't enough to make a stock a good investment.Is Lucid stock your ticket to becoming a millionaire, or is it too far behind in the electric vehicle (EV) space to catch up? The risk versus reward balance here is tilted materially in one direction.Lucid makes highly respected EVs with award-winning technology. To be sure, that's a great foundation for the business. The problem is that, like Tesla before it, the company has started at the high end of the auto market. There are only so many customers capable of buying expensive cars. The most recent launch from the company, the Lucid Gravity Touring, is no exception.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lucidmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lucidmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

28.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52
26.12.25 KW 52: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
26.12.25 KW 52: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX etwas leichter -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt zum Wochenstart leicht nach. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt etwas nach. Asiens Börsen zeigen sich am Montag uneins.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen