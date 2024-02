Is Lucid Motors a Millionaire Maker?

After Tesla paved the way for the electric vehicle (EV) industry, Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID) arrived in public markets in 2021 with considerable hype. Lucid is headed by CEO Peter Rawlinson, a former head engineer at Tesla. The company's flagship model, the Lucid Air, garnered enormous praise from the industry.Fast forward to today. The company's stock sits 95% off its former peak. Why has the stock struggled despite rave reviews for the Lucid Air? Is this a stock gone bust, or a misunderstood lottery ticket waiting to turn investors into millionaires?Here is what you need to know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel