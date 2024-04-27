|
27.04.2024 17:01:00
Is Lucid Motors a Millionaire Maker?
Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID) highlighted the accolades its electric vehicles (EVs) have received when it reported its full-year 2023 financial results back in February. The list of kudos for the Lucid Air includes Car and Driver's 10 Best list for 2024, 2023 World Luxury Car of the Year, and 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year. But is a good product enough to turn this upstart auto company into a millionaire-maker stock?Lucid is building an automaker from the ground up, so it may not be fair to compare it to incumbents like Ford Motor Company or General Motors, which trace their histories back to the very start of the automobile industry. But you could easily compare it to companies like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) or Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), which are both younger entrants into the auto space. And Lucid, Tesla, and Rivian are all attempting to compete in the burgeoning electric vehicle niche.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lucidmehr Nachrichten
|
25.04.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Donnerstagshandel im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|NASDAQ-Handel Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt zurück (finanzen.at)
|
23.04.24
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
23.04.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 bewegt sich zum Start des Dienstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Handelsende Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.24
|Börse New York in Grün: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)