Going Aktie

Going für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.01.2026 13:07:00

Is Lucid Motors Stock Going to $0?

Is Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) stock going to zero?If that headline got your attention, I'm glad. While Lucid has made some of the best electric vehicles (EVs) we've seen yet, the company itself is still a long way from profitability. That makes it vulnerable amid the ongoing uncertainty around the near-term trend of EV sales, particularly in the United States, where most Lucids are sold."Lucid will muddle through and get to profitability eventually," you might say. And you might be right. As a fan of Lucid's products, I certainly hope so.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

mehr Nachrichten