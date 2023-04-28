|
28.04.2023 11:41:00
Is Lucid Stock a Buy?
The electric vehicle industry is red hot right now as legacy automakers transition their vehicle lineups to electrified models and small EV start-ups have entered the race. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) is a young EV player -- it went public just two years ago -- but its Lucid Air has already won accolades from the auto industry, including MotorTrend's 2022 Car of the Year and Luxury Car of the Year from the 2023 World Car Awards. But if there's been one lesson learned so far from Lucid's short time in the automotive world, it's that having a great product doesn't mean you'll have instant success. Here's what's hindering the company right now and why investors may want to stay on the sidelines of this EV stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lucid
|7,92
|-0,31%