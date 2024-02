Is Lucid Stock a Buy?

Based on reviews and accolades from trusted industry sources, it wouldn't be a stretch to say that Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) produces some of the world's best electric vehicles (EVs). On the other hand, the company has had one of the worst-performing stocks of any credible player in the space.Lucid's share price is down roughly 94% from the high it reached after going public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in July 2021. Notably, the EV specialist is gearing up to release its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, Feb. 21, and recent coverage from a Morgan Stanley analyst suggested that most of the bearish news surrounding the business has already been priced into the stock.Notably, the company is also scheduled to make a push into the SUV category with the introduction of its Lucid Gravity later this year. Is now the time to buy this heavily beaten-down EV stock?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel