Is Lucid the Next Fisker?

Investors in the electric vehicle (EV) industry knew 2024 was going to be filled with bumps in the road. Fisker was a large reminder of just how quickly things can go downhill for automakers facing a cash crunch and slowing demand.For many already cautious EV investors, the question now might be: "What company is next?" Is Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) the next Fisker?All EV makers are dealing with a tough environment of high interest rates, slowing demand, a saturated high-end EV market, and a lack of affordable EVs. But their individual situations are much different.