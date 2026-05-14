Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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14.05.2026 18:15:00
Is Lucid Under $7 a Bargain or a Trap? Here's the Honest Answer.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) is an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer known for its high-performance luxury electric cars that compete with Tesla and Rivian Automotive. For long-term Lucid investors, however, it's been a rocky road with the stock down a stunning 99% from its all-time high in late 2021.Now, with shares off 44% even since the start of the year and trading near an all-time low, this may look like a bargain stock. However, before you buy, consider the following.Lucid Group has struggled since its initial public offering (IPO) nearly six years ago. The company faces high cash burn as it rolls out new models and ramps up production capacity. In the first quarter, Lucid racked up an operating loss of $989 million, up from a $691 million loss in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, its free cash flow was negative $1.44 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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