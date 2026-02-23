Lumen Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A2QMYN / ISIN: US5502411037
|
23.02.2026 01:00:00
Is Lumen Technologies Stock Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire?
Artificial intelligence (AI) is a transformative technology poised to disrupt industries. But companies serving as the "picks and shovels" of the AI gold rush are well-positioned to grow as the market expands.These organizations provide key services to the AI sector, and thereby are more resilient to the unpredictable changes to come. One such company is Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN). It's pivoting away from consumer fiber-optic networks to focus on essential AI business infrastructure.Given Lumen's strategic shift, could investing in the stock now help you become a millionaire in the long term? After all, Wall Street approves of its new direction. Lumen shares are up about 60% over the past 12 months through Feb. 18. Let's dig into the company to evaluate this opportunity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lumen Technologies Inc Registered Shs
|
09.02.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 zeigt sich zum Handelsstart schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.26
|Handel in New York: Am Nachmittag Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.26
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 zum Start in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 am Nachmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Schwacher Handel: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 mittags (finanzen.at)