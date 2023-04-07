|
Is Lumentum Stock a Buy Now?
Lumentum's (NASDAQ: LITE) stock plunged nearly 10% on April 6 after the producer of optical chips and lasers posted its latest earnings report. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Dec. 31, its revenue rose 13% year over year to $506 million but missed analysts' expectations by $1 million. Its adjusted net income dropped 13% to $104 million, or $1.52 per share, but still cleared the consensus forecast by $0.20.Lumentum's growth rates were lumpy, but its stock had already been cut in half over the past 12 months and trades at just 9 times forward earnings. Should investors take the contrarian view and buy this beaten-down tech stock?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
