Is Luxury Travel Stock Inspirato Worth a Look?

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) provides curated vacation experiences to affluent travelers through its subscription services. Through innovation, it's aiming to cut a bigger slice of the $120 billion luxury hospitality market.Inspirato subscribers have access to an exclusive portfolio of luxury homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and personalized travel experiences. While critics can argue that this subscription-based sales model is risky, the company has thus far outperformed expectations.According to the company, "An Inspirato vacation is a carefully crafted experience. Imagine all the details taken care of for you -- the fridge is stocked, the beds are made, the kitchen cleaned up after you, the day's itinerary planned."