|
02.02.2023 12:05:00
Is LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Stock a Buy?
Someone once said, "I've been poor and I've been rich. Rich is better!" It's not so much that the rich are immune from the effects of inflation, higher energy costs, and rising interest rates, but rather they just tend to be the last to feel the impact.Which may be why LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTC: LVMUY) could be a great stock to buy now. The world's largest luxury brand is riding through this economic rough patch in fine style as the affluent continue to spend through the global malaise.This is a company with a well-diversified portfolio of brands. There are some 75 "houses" holding 60 different brands across wines and spirits, fashion and leather goods, perfumes and cosmetics, watches and jewelry, and what it calls selective retailing. And LVMH is only getting stronger and taking market share from its rivals, while its stock is running well ahead of the S&P 500.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A.mehr Analysen
|30.01.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy
|UBS AG
|30.01.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.01.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.01.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy
|UBS AG
|27.01.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.01.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy
|UBS AG
|30.01.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.01.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.01.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy
|UBS AG
|27.01.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.01.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy
|UBS AG
|27.01.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.01.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy
|UBS AG
|27.01.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.01.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.01.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.10.22
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.07.22
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.04.22
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.01.22
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Louis Public Co Ltd.
|0,00
|0,00%
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-5 Sh
|160,00
|1,91%
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A.
|809,70
|0,85%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid: US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- ATX schließt etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich verhalten positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schwankte am Donnerstag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten hin und her. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich von seiner freundlichen Seite. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneins. In Asien legten die Börsen am Donnerstag leicht zu.