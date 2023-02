Is LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Someone once said, "I've been poor and I've been rich. Rich is better!" It's not so much that the rich are immune from the effects of inflation, higher energy costs, and rising interest rates, but rather they just tend to be the last to feel the impact.Which may be why LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTC: LVMUY) could be a great stock to buy now. The world's largest luxury brand is riding through this economic rough patch in fine style as the affluent continue to spend through the global malaise.This is a company with a well-diversified portfolio of brands. There are some 75 "houses" holding 60 different brands across wines and spirits, fashion and leather goods, perfumes and cosmetics, watches and jewelry, and what it calls selective retailing. And LVMH is only getting stronger and taking market share from its rivals, while its stock is running well ahead of the S&P 500.Continue reading