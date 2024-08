Is Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock a Buy?

Are we witnessing the rise of a new biotech leader? Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL), a mid-cap company, might have as decent a shot at becoming as prominent in the field as most of its similarly sized peers.Earlier this year, the company earned Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Rezdiffra, a therapy for the liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). This milestone is impressive for one simple reason: Many drugmakers, including some with far more experience and resources than Madrigal, have tried and failed to develop medicines for NASH.Madrigal is the first to market, but is that enough to make the stock a buy? Let's find out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool