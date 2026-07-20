MannKind Aktie
WKN: A0B7MR / ISIN: US56400P2011
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20.07.2026 02:48:01
Is MannKind a Stock to Sell After Its CEO Let Go of 363,200 Shares?
Michael Castagna, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), disposed of 363,200 shares of common stock on July 15, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($4.09); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026, market close ($4.09).MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical firm with a market capitalization of $1.2 billion, employing 592 professionals focused on developing and commercializing respiratory-delivered treatments. The company has achieved TTM revenue of $360.8 million while managing a net loss of $23.9 million, reflecting the capital-intensive nature of biopharmaceutical development and commercialization. MannKind's competitive positioning centers on its proprietary inhalation technology platform and specialized focus on respiratory-delivered therapeutics for endocrine and pulmonary conditions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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