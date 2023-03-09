|
09.03.2023 13:00:00
Is Markel a Buy?
One stock that's made its way on my radar recently is Markel (NYSE: MKL). Last year, Warren Buffett and his team at Berkshire Hathaway bought a lot of stocks. One stock they purchased was specialty insurer Markel, spending about $600 million for more than 467,000 shares. Markel underwrites insurance policies, but it's so much more than that. It has a vast investment portfolio spread across publicly traded companies and private businesses. Its investing style has earned it the nickname "Baby Berkshire" because its business model mirrors that of Berkshire Hathaway.Given the similarities, it wasn't surprising to see Berkshire begin building a position in the insurer. Is what's good for Buffett good for your portfolio? Read on and decide for yourself.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!