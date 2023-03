Is Marqeta Stock a Buy Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As has been the case for many companies that had an initial public offering (IPO) in 2020 and 2021, the bear market of 2022 was not so kind to financial technology company Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ). Shares are down over 80% since the summer 2021 IPO -- including a big drop following the company's initial outlook for 2023. This remains a very high-risk, and only potentially high-reward stock. If Marqeta management (which includes a new CEO focused on more-holistic and complex services for customers) can navigate through some growing pains, it could have tremendous upside. But we have yet to see efforts begin to pay off. Tread lightly. One thing is for certain: Marqeta's software-based card-issuance and money-movement solutions are still in high-growth mode as the world's financial system gets digitized. Even amid a less-than-certain economy, the company is doing well on revenue growth. Total payment volume (TPV) on its platform increased 50% in 2022 to $166 billion, resulting in a 45% revenue increase to $748 million. Continue reading