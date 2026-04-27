NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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27.04.2026 13:30:00

Is Marvell Stock a Buy After Alphabet and Nvidia Deals?

When it comes to custom ASIC (application specific integrated circuit) technology, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has become the leader of the pack. However, Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) got a boost when it was reported that the company was set to work with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) on some versions of its Tensor Processing Units (TPUs).Marvell's ASIC business has been a point of consternation with investors. The company is behind Amazon's Trainium chips, but there is a widely held belief that it is set to play a less prominent role in these chips moving forward, with Taiwanese company AIchip taking the lead role. Meanwhile, Microsoft's newer Maia chip has yet to take off, and there were rumors that it could even look to turn to Broadcom for future generations. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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