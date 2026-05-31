Marvell Technology Group Aktie
WKN: 930131 / ISIN: BMG5876H1051
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31.05.2026 17:55:00
Is Marvell Technology Stock a Buy After Providing a Strong Outlook?
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) has been one of the hottest stocks in the market this year, with its shares up 141% year to date, as of this writing. After significantly raising its revenue outlook for the next two years, the question is whether the semiconductor stock can continue its strong performance.Let's dig into its fiscal first-quarter results and prospects to see if the stock is still a buy.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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