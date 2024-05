Is Mastercard a Millionaire Maker?

There haven't been many stocks that have performed better than Mastercard (NYSE: MA) in recent memory. Since its initial public offering in May 2006, the credit card payment processor's shares have skyrocketed 9,670% (as of May 6), crushing both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index.Now, with a market cap of $418 billion, this financial stock has certainly made its early shareholders wealthy beyond their wildest dreams. However, prospective investors who missed the boat might have their eyes on this successful business.Can Mastercard make you a millionaire one day?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel