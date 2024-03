Is Mastercard Stock a Buy?

Because of all the attention that the dominant and high-flying tech firms are getting these days, Mastercard (NYSE: MA) might fly somewhat under the radar. But that doesn't mean this business isn't worthy of your consideration. Quite the opposite.Shares have soared 496% in just the last decade (as of March 5). That gain crushes both the S&P 500's and Nasdaq Composite's returns by wide margins. It might be a similar story going forward.Even though this financial stock is near its all-time highs, I think it still makes for a smart investment candidate. Here's why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel