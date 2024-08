Is Mastercard Stock a Buy?

Retired fund manager Peter Lynch, one of the best to ever do the job, had a famous maxim: "[I]nvest in what you know."Millions of us know Mastercard (NYSE: MA) very well, as it's one of the top brand names in payment cards. It's very possible that you, a family member, and/or several of your colleagues have at least a single Mastercard on their person right now. Such ubiquity has made the company a global-finance-sector powerhouse and a popular stock on the market. But has that popularity pushed the share price too high, or is it still a buy at its pricey current levels?Before we do a flyover of Mastercard 's business and the company's recent performance, I think it's important to explain what exactly it does.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool