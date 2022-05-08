|
Is Match Group Stock a Buy Now?
Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) posted its first-quarter earnings report on May 3. The online dating giant's revenue rose 20% year over year to $799 million, beating analysts' estimates by $4 million. Its net income increased 4% to $180.5 million, or $0.60 per share, which also surpassed analysts' expectations by three cents.However, Match expects its revenue to rise just 13%-14% year over year in the second quarter, compared to the consensus forecast for 18% growth. It also announced that CEO Shar Dubey, who took the helm just over two years ago, would step down on May 31 and be succeeded by Bernard Kim, the president of the video game company Zynga.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
