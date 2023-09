Is Match Group Stock a Coiled Spring Ready to Explode Higher?

Technology stocks have rallied in 2023. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) is one of the few companies that hasn't joined the party. The leading online dating company has seen its shares fall 32% in the last year while the Nasdaq -100 index has soared 21%. Investors have soured on the once-hot stock due to a narrative of saturation at its flagship Tinder app, slowing revenue growth, and declining profit margins.However, if you look at the underlying business, Match Group 's financials are fine and look set to improve in the coming quarters. Combined with a new robust share repurchase program, is Match Group stock a can't miss buying opportunity at these depressed prices? Let's take a closer look. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel