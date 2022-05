Is Matterport Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) posted its first-quarter earnings report on May 10. The 3D spatial mapping company's revenue rose 6% year over year to $28.5 million, which beat analysts' expectations by $1 million. Its adjusted net loss widened from $2.2 million to $27.9 million, or $0.10 per share, but it still beat analysts' estimates by four cents.Matterport's stock rallied after the report, but it remains nearly 70% below its first trade of $14.42 a share, which followed its merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) last July. The stock has also declined almost 90% after hitting an all-time high last November.Is Matterport a deep value play at these levels, or is it another broken growth stock that's headed much lower?Continue reading