Is Matterport Stock a Buy Now?

Matterport's (NASDAQ: MTTR) stock surged 24% on Nov. 11 after the 3D spatial mapping company posted its third-quarter report. Its revenue rose 37% year over year to $38.0 million, beating analysts' estimates by $1.8 million. Its adjusted net loss widened from $14.0 million to $26.9 million, or $0.09 per share, but still cleared the consensus forecast for a $0.13 loss per share.This earnings beat turned a lot of heads, but its stock remains down more than 80% for the year. Is it finally time to bet on Matterport's long-term recovery, or is it still too early to turn bullish on this small-cap company?