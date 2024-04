Is McDonald's Stock a Buy After Partnering With Krispy Kreme?

Two iconic food chains recently joined forces. McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) and Krispy Kreme will partner nationwide over the next few years.McDonald's will begin carrying a selection of Krispy Kreme donuts at its restaurants, hoping to boost its traffic during breakfast hours. Shares of Krispy Kreme surged on the news. Is McDonald's stock likely to follow suit?While it's a fantastic partnership, financial implications for McDonald's might not be what you expect. Instead, investors should focus on the company's base business and valuation to make an investment decision.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel