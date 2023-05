Is McDonald's the Ultimate Recession Stock to Be Holding Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A recession is coming this year -- that looks to be a near certainty. The country's real gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of only 1.1% for the first quarter, down from 2.6% in the previous period. And things are likely going to slow even more with interest rates still rising and companies continuing to scale back spending.One company that may be resilient, however, is McDonald's (NYSE: MCD). The fast-food giant recently reported its latest earnings numbers, which suggested that demand remains strong even amid price increases. Here's why this may be the ultimate stock to be holding in your portfolio this year, even if you're worried about a recession.An important metric for restaurant stocks is same-store sales. This tells investors how much growth was generated in restaurants that were operating a year ago. It's helpful because unlike the total revenue growth rate, it doesn't include new restaurant openings, so it can give a better indication of how the business is doing.Continue reading