Is Medical Properties Trust Stock a Buy?

The stock of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) just can't seem to stop falling. After dropping 53% in 2022, it did even worse in 2023 when it dived by 56%. And thus far in 2024, it's down around 18% -- and if not for a recent rally, its decline would be even more significant.Investors are right to be bearish on the business. Medical Properties Trust hasn't been in good financial shape. It cut its dividend last year, it has run into problems with tenants, and rising interest rates haven't made real estate investment trusts (REITs) popular investments in recent years, either.But with the stock's losses easing of late, and the REIT seemingly getting a lot of bad news out of the way already, is now finally the time to take a chance on this badly beaten-down stock?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel