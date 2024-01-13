|
Is Medical Properties Trust Stock a Buy Now?
Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) can't seem to stop its downward spiral. The healthcare-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) is already off to a horrible start to 2024, with its share price nosediving recently after the company posted an update on one of its problematic tenants, Steward Health.Are investors overreacting to these latest developments, and has the stock become a better value buy? Or is this just a falling knife that you're better off steering clear of?On Jan. 4, Medical Properties Trust (MPT) issued an update on one of its most troubled tenants, Steward Health. MPT says that as of the end of 2023, Steward's total unpaid rent was $50 million. While that's not a huge amount of money, MPT has made other moves that have likely put investors on alert.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
