Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
|
23.02.2026 17:04:00
Is Medical Properties Trust Stock Going to $0?
From a high-level view, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPT) has an attractive focus. The real estate investment trust (REIT) owns vital medical facilities, like hospitals. However, the REIT ran into trouble not too long ago when it lacked the financial flexibility to handle tenants who couldn't pay their rent. There were very real concerns that the stock could head to zero.At this point, however, the healthcare REIT appears to have worked through the worst of its problems. It wasn't pretty. The effort required two dividend cuts because the original turnaround plan wasn't sufficient. And it required selling assets, some at a loss, and writing off rents that were uncollectible.
