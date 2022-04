Is Medtronic a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Healthcare companies can be safe places to invest your money in over the long term, especially when you're looking at some of the largest ones in the sector, such as medical-device maker Medtronic (NYSE: MDT). At $145 billion, its market cap makes it one of the top healthcare companies in the world.Its business is also diverse, ranging from insulin pumps to surgical tools, cardiac devices, and many other products. Plus, the shares pay an above-average yield. Could Medtronic be the long-term healthcare stock you need for your portfolio?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading