|
02.09.2022 16:23:00
Is Medtronic a Buy?
Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) is a top medical device company that generates billions in profits. Its operations span the globe, with the business having a presence in 150 countries while serving 72 million patients. Its devices have an important role in the medical industry.However, the healthcare stock itself isn't doing too well lately. In just the past year, it has declined 33% (the S&P 500 has fallen just 11%), and today it trades near its 52-week low. Is this simply a bad stock to own, or could it be an underrated buy for long-term investors?On Aug. 23, Medtronic reported its first-quarter results of fiscal 2023. For the period ended July 29, the company's net sales of $7.4 billion declined 7.7% from Q1 of last year. Even when factoring out the impact of foreign exchange, each of the company's major business units was down from a year ago. Medical surgical sales fell by 8.9% followed by a 1.3% drop in cardiovascular and a 1.1% dip in neuroscience products. The only segment that generated growth was diabetes, but even that was barely positive, rising just 0.3%.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Medtronic PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
02.09.22
|Is Medtronic a Buy? (MotleyFool)
|
26.08.22
|Should You Buy Medtronic Stock Around $90? (Forbes)
|
23.08.22
|Medtronic (MDT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
22.08.22
|Ausblick: Medtronic gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Medtronic PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Medtronic
|6 468,00
|-0,49%
|Medtronic PLC
|88,44
|1,54%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handelswoche auf rotem Terrain -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Kurssprung ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt schloss vor dem Wochenende deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag mit Verlusten. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.