01.06.2024 09:40:00
Is Medtronic Stock a Buy?
Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) is a top healthcare company and a leading maker of medical devices. At a market cap of more than $100 billion, the business has soundly established itself in the industry. It has hundreds of products, it continues to innovate, its operations are profitable, and it pays and increases its dividend every year for decades.While all that sounds great, the stock price itself is only up 37% in 10 years. During that same timeframe, the S&P 500 amassed returns of around 180%. That suggests Medtronic has been an awful investment. Is there something fundamentally wrong with the stock? Or are investors overlooking something with Medtronic, and could this make it an underrated investment today?One issue that definitely affected Medtronic's operations was the pandemic which created supply chain problems. As a result, it hasn't been a smooth ride for investors in recent years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
