31.08.2023 14:49:00
Is Medtronic Stock a Buy for Income Investors?
When constructing a stock portfolio oriented toward dividend growth, it is advisable to filter out all but the most proven companies as investments. One of the ways this can be done is to invest mostly in businesses with decades of dividend growth already to their credit.Just four years away from becoming a Dividend King, the medical device maker Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) is one such company that fits squarely within this criterion. But is the stock still a buy for investors seeking steady dividend payments? Let's dive into Medtronic's fundamentals and valuation to decide. Employing 95,000 people throughout 150 countries, Medtronic is a globally recognized name within the medical devices industry. The company holds roughly 50,000 patents for its medical devices, which help treat dozens of conditions ranging from heart arrythmia to diabetes. This is what supports the $107 billion market capitalization, which makes Medtronic the largest pure-play medical devices company on the planet. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
