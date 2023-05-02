|
02.05.2023 11:36:00
Is Medtronic Stock a Buy Now?
Medical device company Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) recently received some good news regarding its diabetes business. The market responded positively, boosting the stock price by 14% over the past month, but it remains more than 30% down from its highs in 2021.These actions might have created an opportunity to take a fresh look at the bigger picture for this stock. The soon-to-be Dividend King is a stalwart in the global healthcare landscape with a healthy outlook that can benefit investors.Here is why Medtronic could make sense in a long-term investor's diversified portfolio.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!