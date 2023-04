Is MercadoLibre a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors are warming up to MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) stock again. The e-commerce platform's shares have trounced the S&P 500 in 2023 through mid-April on news of solid demand trends in Latin America. Wall Street is excited about MercadoLibre's potential in the quickly expanding fintech space, too.Is it too late to buy the stock, which is up over 50% so far in 2023? Let's take a closer look.MercadoLibre ended a solid 2022 year on a bright note. The company's core e-commerce business posted accelerating sales gains as platform volume sped up to 35%. The Brazilian and Mexican markets were standout performers, while volumes contracted slightly in Argentina and Chile.Continue reading