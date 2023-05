Is MercadoLibre Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In 2020, the pandemic's onset proved a huge boon for e-commerce platforms as people turned to online shopping for their everyday needs. Sales surged through the roof in the next two years for these companies.Optimistic investors even anticipated that online sales would perpetually surpass pre-pandemic levels, sustaining rapid expansion. However, reality unfolded differently. As global economies reopened and people gradually returned to physical shopping, e-commerce companies like Amazon, Etsy, and Shopify have experienced various degrees of slowdown.But Latin American e-commerce platform MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) has been a notable outlier. Let's see why -- and whether this provides an opportunity today for investors.Continue reading