Is Merck Moving Toward Another Blockbuster Drug Launch?

Earlier this month, Merck (NYSE: MRK) announced that in a phase 3 clinical trial its drug candidate, sotatercept, demonstrated significant improvement in patients with a life-threatening disease known as pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Specific results from the trial will be announced in the coming months at a scientific congress. But in the meantime, let's take a look at what effect an approval of this drug would have on PAH patient outcomes and on the pharma company's financial prospects. PAH is a rare and progressive blood vessel disorder that constricts small pulmonary arteries and results in elevated blood pressure. The symptoms of the disease include severe shortness of breath after exertion, weakness, and fainting episodes. Continue reading