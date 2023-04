Is Merck Stock a Screaming Buy After This $11 Billion Acquisition?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Earlier this week, Merck (NYSE: MRK) went shopping and purchased the precision-medicine company Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RXDX) for $200 a share, for a total value of $10.8 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.The deal centers around PRA023, the late-stage autoimmune disorder therapy poised to enter phase 3 testing for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease later this year. Prior to this deal, Merck was widely expected to add another late-stage asset to its pipeline. The core reason is that the pharma company is barreling toward the patent expiration of its most important commercial asset, Keytruda, in 2028.Continue reading