AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
|
28.02.2026 18:15:00
Is Meta Platforms a Buy After AMD Deal?
While Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were the ones that zoomed higher following its deal with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the deal is a good one for Meta as well.As part of the deal, Meta will purchase 6 gigawatts of AMD's graphics processing units (GPUs), while also agreeing to be one of AMD's lead customers for its sixth-generation EPYC central processing units (CPUs).In exchange, Meta will receive warrants for up to 160 million AMD shares. The warrants will vest based on GPU shipments and AMD's stock price. The 160 million shares, when vested, would be about a 10% stake in AMD based on its current share count. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
